Shiv Kapur eager to continue hot streak at TAKE Solutions Masters

Ace golfer Shiv Kapur is eager to continue his hot streak in front of home fans as he sets his sights on the inaugural TAKE Solutions Masters, an USD 3,00,000 event co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the PGTI, which gets underway, here tomorrow.

It has been a satisfying season so far for the Indian, who won his second Asian Tour title at the Yeangder Heritage in Chinese Taipei in April after waiting for more than 11 years. He followed that up with a joint second finish at the Thailand Open and also played in The Open two weeks ago where he missed the cut by a single shot.

“I’m really looking forward to this week since I’m playing in Bengaluru after five years. The win in Chinese Taipei earlier this year took a big load off my shoulders. It was then nice to back that up with another top result in Thailand and a few good finishes in Europe,” Kapur said.

“Mentally I’m now in a good place. I’m in this bubble right now and the game is good. I would love to make this week count. “We have a great field at this week’s event. It’s probably one of the best fields of the year for a full field event. You have all the recent winners on the Asian Tour here as well as most of the leading Indian players.”

Kapur is excited about the fact that India is now hosting as many as three international events with the addition of the TAKE Solutions Masters to the Asian Tour schedule.

“Some of the top Indian players such as Jeev, SSP and me, are playing here this week. It’s great to have the TAKE Solutions Masters upgraded to an Asian Tour event. We’re now fortunate to have three Asian Tour events in India. Hopefully, this event will grow into something even bigger and better in the years to come,” said Kapur.

However, the two-time Asian Tour winner admits that his attention will be divided between trying to win the USD 3,00,000 Asian Tour event and to the well-being of his wife, who is due to give birth to their first child in the next 10 days or earlier.

“My wife has been very cooperative, she told me to come and play this week even though we will be expecting our first child next week. My phone will be on standby just in case I have to go back and enjoy the birth of our first child. My wife is on emergency dial and in case I have to go back, I’ll go back to the baby,” Kapur said.

Speaking about his recent outing at the British Open, Kapur mentioned the positives he drew from the experience despite missing the cut. “It was a wonderful experience. I was unfortunate to miss out by one shot. Probably Anirban (Lahiri) and me got the worst end of the conditions but that’s the luck of the draw and one has to be prepared for it. I only take positives out of the week.

“Given the conditions I played quite well and it gave me this belief that when I play well I can compete with the best in the world. Hopefully I can play myself into more Majors in the future. I feel I’m now better prepared to deal with the rigours of playing a Major,” he said.

