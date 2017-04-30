Shiv Kapur dedicates Asian Tour win to Vinod Khanna, says ‘actor was part of family’

Latest News
Shiv Kapur, who won his first international title after a gap of 12 years, dedicated his win to actor Vinod Khanna.

By: Express Web Desk | Miaoli | Updated: April 30, 2017 7:19 pm
shiv kapur, shiv kapur golf, vinod khanna, vinod khanna actor, vinod khanna death, shiv kapur asia win, golf news, golf, indian express Vinod Khanna (L) and golf Shiv Kapur.

After a 12-year wait, Shiv Kapur finally has an international title. The win at the USD 300,000 Yeangder Heritage Championships was special for Kapur as it was only his second Asian Tour title. But the celebration will be subdued as the golfer dedicated the win to actor Vinod Khanna, who passed away earlier this week.

“I want to dedicate this win to Mr. Vinod Khanna, the Indian film legend, who passed away this week. He was very close to our family and in this moment of mourning, it’s nice to have some cheer. He was part of our family,” Kapur said about Khanna, who died after battling cancer.

“He was an incredible influence on all of us and his calmness reverberated in my thoughts. Hence the subdued celebrations,” Kapur added.”It’s been a long, long time and this will give me a lot of confidence. I knew it was going to be a low-scoring final round and my putter stayed hot.”

Kapur, who had struggled and battled self-doubt in the past two years, was relieved that he is back where he belongs.

“I really struggled last year. I came back from a liver surgery in September and was lying on a hospital bed. It was
frustrating because you couldn’t play. Now I’ve come back after six months and to win the way I did is satisfying. When you are away from the game, it gives you doubts about yourself especially when things are not going your way. This win comes at the right time,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

