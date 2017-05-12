Latest News
  • Sergio Garcia makes hole-in-one at Players Championship famed island-green 17th

Sergio Garcia makes hole-in-one at Players Championship famed island-green 17th

Sergio Garcia trudged disconsolately to the tee at the island-green hole, three over par after a day of mediocrity at the TPC Sawgrass.

By: Reuters | Published:May 12, 2017 3:58 pm
Sergio Garcia, Sergio Garcia news, Sergio Garcia updates, Masters champion, Masters champion Sergio Gracia, sports news, sports, golf news, Golf, Indian Express Sergio Garcia said it was 12th ace in competition. (Source: USA Today Sports)

A hole-in-one at the famous 17th hole lifted the mood of Masters champion Sergio Garcia on an otherwise frustrating day for the Spaniard in the first round at the Players Championship on Thursday.

Returning to competition four weeks after claiming his long overdue first major title, a rusty Garcia trudged disconsolately to the tee at the island-green hole, three over par after a day of mediocrity at the TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

At the same hole where he dunked two balls into the water four years ago when tied for the lead with Tiger Woods late in the final round, Garcia more than made amends.

Hitting a gap wedge from 122 yards, he took a short backswing and aimed a smooth swing at the front pin. His ball flew over the water and landed a couple of yards in front of the hole, almost going in on the second bounce.

The ball then bounced a third time, a few inches beyond the cup, put on the breaks and screwed back into the hole.

It was the eighth ace at the island green in the history of the event, and Garcia raised his right arm in a somewhat muted clenched-fist celebration as the gallery went wild.

“It was a solid 52-degree (wedge) for me,” Garcia told reporters after carding a one-over 73 that left him six strokes off the lead.

“I hit a good shot, but … it can do anything. It was nice to see it bounce and kind of spin back into the hole.”

Garcia said it was 12th ace in competition.

It was the highlight of an otherwise drab performance that could have been even worse after his awful start.

“I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t a great day out there,” he said. “I felt a little bit nervous early on after the high from the Masters. “I wasn’t quite in the tournament because of everything that’s been going on. I felt like I was a little bit up in the clouds, and when I woke up, I was four-over after six (holes). “Got off to a terrible start but managed to have a great finish and tomorrow I’ll go out there a little calmer and get back into this tournament.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

It is completely unfair to judge MS Dhoni over his recent scores 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi