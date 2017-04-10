Sergio Garcia, Augusta Masters winner, hits shot off a tree, watch video

Sergio Gracia becomes the third Spaniard to win the Masters. (Source: Reuters) Sergio Gracia becomes the third Spaniard to win the Masters. (Source: Reuters)

Sergio Garcia’s long wait for his maiden masters title came to an end when he beat Justin Rode to win the US Masters nearly after two decades. Garcia, who had earlier finished as runner-up, won the title that seemed destined to forever shun him.

His 12-foot birdie putt at the first extra hole dropped into the cup at the par-four 18th. After his last shot, the Spaniard grasped his clench hands and let out a loud shout of happiness, after years of dissatisfaction.

However, if he looks back to his journey so far, he will have a moment where he will not be able to decide whether to laugh over it or be disappointed..

In the final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational, the 37-year old had to hit his second shot from a tree near the fairway on the par 4 10th hole. Finding it difficult to hit the ball with an obstacle in front and after a bit of guidance, Gracia struck the ball into play with a single handed and backward shot.

But while the shot was a success, it came at a price with García injuring his shoulder while playing the shot. He sent his subsequent shot only 30 yards with a wedge and made double bogey on the hole.

Gracia has won 13 European Tour titles 10 PGA Tour and five Asian Tour trophies.

He becomes the third Spaniard to win the Masters, also joining Jose Maria Olazabal, who triumphed twice at Augusta, in 1994 and 1999.

