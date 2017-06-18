Seeking answers, Jordan Spieth struggles in 3rd round at US Open

Jordan Spieth’s first attempt to get out of the bunker on the 18th hole Saturday ended badly. (Source: Reuters) Jordan Spieth’s first attempt to get out of the bunker on the 18th hole Saturday ended badly. (Source: Reuters)

Jordan Spieth’s first attempt to get out of the bunker on the 18th hole Saturday ended badly. The ball slid back down the sandy slope until it came to a rest near his footprints. It was a fitting end to a frustrating day for Spieth at the U.S. Open.

“It’s been an off-putting week for me,” Spieth said. “Searching for it, but just haven’t quite finished out a major with the speed.” Spieth shot a 4-under 76 in a third round that ended with a double bogey on the par-5 18th. Spieth was at 4 over for the tournament 16 shots behind leader Brian Harman.

The fifth-ranked player in the world has had his ups and downs this year. Spieth missed the cut at The Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson before tying for second after shooting a 65 in the final round at the Colonial.

He said he felt like he was back on the upswing at the Colonial. A week later, at the Memorial, Spieth shot a 66 in the first round before fizzling and tying for 13th.

“And out here I’m just thinking a lot about my stroke, stance, stuff you would rather not be thinking about. You’d rather think about line of pace,” Spieth said Saturday. “But I can’t do that yet because I haven’t figured out the other part.”

