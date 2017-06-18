Seeking answers, Jordan Spieth struggles in 3rd round at US Open

Latest News
The fifth-ranked player in the world has had his ups and downs this year. Jordan Spieth missed the cut at The Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson before tying for second after shooting a 65 in the final round at the Colonial.

Jordan Spieth’s first attempt to get out of the bunker on the 18th hole Saturday ended badly. The ball slid back down the sandy slope until it came to a rest near his footprints. It was a fitting end to a frustrating day for Spieth at the U.S. Open.

“It’s been an off-putting week for me,” Spieth said. “Searching for it, but just haven’t quite finished out a major with the speed.” Spieth shot a 4-under 76 in a third round that ended with a double bogey on the par-5 18th. Spieth was at 4 over for the tournament 16 shots behind leader Brian Harman.

He said he felt like he was back on the upswing at the Colonial. A week later, at the Memorial, Spieth shot a 66 in the first round before fizzling and tying for 13th.

“And out here I’m just thinking a lot about my stroke, stance, stuff you would rather not be thinking about. You’d rather think about line of pace,” Spieth said Saturday. “But I can’t do that yet because I haven’t figured out the other part.”

