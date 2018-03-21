Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship II: Shubham grabs lead after Round One

A golfer in action during the first round of the Indian Golf Union Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh A golfer in action during the first round of the Indian Golf Union Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship at Chandigarh Golf Club on Tuesday. Jaipal Singh

Haryana youngster 14-year-old Shubham Jaglan carded a superb round of three-under-69 to grab the top spot after the end of the first round on the opening day of Indian Golf Union Samarvir Sahi Amateur Golf Championship being played at Chandigarh Golf Club. Mandar Prasher carded a score of two-under-70 to grab the second spot while Pranav Mardikar of Maharashtra was placed at the third spot with a score of one-under-71.

Jaglan, who became the junior world golf champion in 2015, had a disastrous start as he made a bogey on the opening hole. The youngster made par scores on the next two holes before sinking his first birdie of the day on the fourth hole. The next five holes saw Jaglan playing with caution and the youngster made par scores at each hole as he ended the front-nine with par score of 36.

The youngster, who belongs to Israna village near Panipat, started the back-nine with a par score on the tenth hole before returning with par scores on the next three holes. Jaglan returned with his second birdie of the round on the 14 th hole before making par scores on the next three holes. The 18th hole saw Jaglan sinking an eagle to grab the solo lead in the tournament.

Chandigarh player Mandar Prashar made a confident start in the day as he sank four birdies and a bogey on the front-nine to emerge as the leader after the first nine holes. But a bogey each on the 15th and 17th hole apart from a birdie on the 16th hole saw Prashar slipping to the second spot at the end of the first round.

Another Chandigarh player Yuvraj Singh Sandhu was sharing the fifth spot along with Vinay Kumar Yadav of Delhi, Harshjeet Sethie of Delhi, Brijesh Kumar of Haryana and Anshul Patel of Gujarat with a par-score of 72 in the first round. Sandhu started the day with a birdie but a tirple bogey on the seventh hole followed by a bogey on the eighth hole spoiled Sandhu’s hopes of a below par score. The back-nine saw carding three birdies apart from a bogey and the youngster finished the day with a par score of 72.

Another Chandigarh player Jairaj Singh Sandhu was placed tied-tenth at a score of one-over-73 along with Kanishka Sinha of Jammu and Kashmir, Aalap of Karnataka, Prakhar Asawa of Rajasthan, Pukhraj Singh Gill of Punjab and Varun Parikh of Gujarat. Chandigarh player Aadil Bedi carded a score of two-over-74 to shared the tied-16th spot in the championship.

