S Chikkarangappa, Rahil Gangjee finish in top 20 in Thai Open

India’s S Chikkarangappa and Rahil Gangjee finished in top 20 at the USD 300,000 Asian Tour-sanctioned Thailand Open ended in Bangkok on Sunday. Chikka shot a final round of one-under 69 and finished the week at six-under 274 to be placed tied 13th, while Gangjee shot even par 70 to be tied 18th. Panuphol Pittayarat of Thailand claimed a special victory at the Thailand Open after closing with an even-par 70 and 13-under 267 total. He held off a strong challenge from countryman Poom Saksansin (70) at the Par-70 Thai Country Club.

As for other Indians, Rashid Khan had a disappointing weekend as he carded 73-72 after shooting 67-68 in first two rounds. Rashid was even par 280 and ended tied 38th, while Chiragh Kumar (71) was tied 47th, Gaganjeet Bhullar (74) was tied 55th and Viraj Madappa (76) was tied 70th.

The 25-year-old Panuphol battled nerves heading into the final six holes where he bogeyed 13 and 18, and almost found the water hazard with his third shot on the par-five 17th hole. He held on to victory after signing for a 13-under-par 267 total.

Poom, who represented Asia at the EurAsia Cup earlier this year, overtook the lead early in the round but struggled to maintain his title charge following bogeys on 10 and 12 and ended his campaign on a 70 to settle for second place at 12-under 268 and one shot behind the champion.

Another Thai, the 20-year-old Sarit Suwannarut (70) enjoyed his best result on the Asian Tour after securing third place. With the win Panuphol also took the early lead in the 2018-2019 Panasonic Swing race.

Panuphol is the fifth Thai player to win his National Open since 1965. It is also his second Asian Tour title. He won last year’s Indonesia Open in October.

