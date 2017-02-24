Rough start for Jeev Milkha Singh in Joburg Open

Jeev Milkha Singh, who flew in from Perth for the event, shot seven-over 78 and was way down in the huge field of 210 players. (Source: File) Jeev Milkha Singh, who flew in from Perth for the event, shot seven-over 78 and was way down in the huge field of 210 players. (Source: File)

Jeev Milkha Singh had a disappointing start in the first round of the Joburg Open. Jeev, who flew in from Perth for the event, shot seven-over 78 and was way down in the huge field of 210 players.

Paul Peterson opened up a two-shot lead on day one of the Joburg Open before play was suspended due to a waterlogged course at Royal Johannesburg and Kensington Golf Club.

American Peterson was among those to take advantage of the early dry conditions, moving to nine under with a 62 on the West Course before the heavens opened again and play was suspended at 2.35pm with 98 players still out on the course.

Peterson was one ahead of Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa, who shot 63. The event also has three places on offer for the 2017 British Open at Royal Birkdale.