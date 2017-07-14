Rough start for Aditi Ashok on weather-hit US Women’s Open

This is the year’s third successive Major for Aditi Ashok. (Source: File) This is the year’s third successive Major for Aditi Ashok. (Source: File)

Rough start for Aditi on weather-hit US Women’s Open Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had a rough start to the Women’s US Open as she was two-over through 17 holes in a weather-hit first round here.

It was not a roller-coaster, but just that a lot of putts did not fall and she had three bogeys and one birdie on 17th, just as darkness stopped play.

This is the year’s third successive Major for Aditi, who made the cut in the previous two and finished T-42 at ANA

Inspiration and was T-29 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championships.

In the early part of the day, when the heat went past 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the humidity too made it difficult. Later a storm delayed play in the afternoon.

But in the morning, Shanshan Feng and Amy Yang managed to get a hang of the Trump National. Feng enjoyed the pairing of the three Olympic medal winners. Shanshan, who won the bronze in Rio last year, played with gold medalist Inbee Park and Ko, who captured the silver.

The 10-year LPGA veteran from China, Feng has seven tour wins including the 2012 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She played the back nine first and went out in 31 then wilted a bit in the heat, finishing the morning wave with a six-under-par, 66. Yang, who has 16 top-10 finishes in majors without ever winning, is one stroke back at 67.

Two two-time major winners, Lydia Ko and So Yeon Ryu, who won the first major of the year at the ANA Inspiration, are at 68. Minjee Lee, who at 21 has already won three LPGA events, is three back at 69. Also at 69 is 17-year-old amateur Hye-Jin Choi, who won a qualifier in South Korea.

27-year-old Feng, who is sleeping, shopping and playing video games also enjoys wearing her Holstein cow outfit, says American food is her favourite.

“I would say yeah, I mean I’m a person that, you know, I like to be happy all the time,” said Feng, adding, “Golf is just part of our lives. It’s not everything.”

Also at 69 is Cristie Kerr, who won the US Women’s Open 10 years ago. The bunch at two-under par 70 includes Brooke

Henderson, In Gee Chun and Suzann Pettersen. Michelle Wie shot 73 along with Danielle Kang.

