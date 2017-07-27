Rough start for Aditi Ashok in Scottish Open

Aditi Ashok had six bogeys, two doubles and two birdies in her round and will be hard pressed to make the 36-hole cut. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok had six bogeys, two doubles and two birdies in her round and will be hard pressed to make the 36-hole cut. (Source: File)

Rough start for aditi in Scottish open Indian golfer Aditi Ashok had a rough opening in tough conditions as she shot eight over 80 in the opening round of the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open here.

Aditi had six bogeys, two doubles and two birdies in her round and will be hard pressed to make the 36-hole cut.

United States veteran Cristie Kerr shot a bogey-free six-under-par 66 in tough conditions to take a three-stroke

lead.

The 39-year-old from Miami said afterwards that she enjoyed the mental challenge of playing in 18-20 mile per hour

winds. Fellow United States veteran Stacy Lewis returned a three-under-par 69, after four birdies and a dropped shot at the seventh hole.

Six players were in the clubhouse on one-under. They included European Solheim Cup rankings leader Georgia Hall,

who had her father Wayne on her bag.

