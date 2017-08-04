Rough start for Aditi Ashok at British Open

Aditi Ashok off to a rough start at British Open. (Source: File) Aditi Ashok off to a rough start at British Open. (Source: File)

Aditi Ashok’s campaign at the Women’s British Open Championships was off to a sluggish start as she shot a four-over 76 in the opening round at Kingbarns.

The 19-year-old Indian golfer was lying T-131st needing to pull in a very strong second round to ensure weekend action. She has made the cut in two of the first three Majors in her rookie season on the LPGA.

Aditi had just two birdies on fifth and eighth, but she dropped shots on third, fourth and then a double on par-4 10th before two more bogeys on 14th and 16th for a 76.

Michelle Wie shot a women’s course record eight-under-par 64 in fair conditions at Kingsbarns Golf Links to take a one stroke lead.

Wie, who is looking to make her fifth Solheim Cup appearance for the United States team later this month, is a stroke ahead of South Korean In-Kyung Kim, who won the Marathon Classic on the LPGA Tour a fortnight ago.

Lindy Duncan from the United States was a stroke behind in the third position.

The Britons were especially inspired, with English pair Mel Reid and Jodi Ewart Shadoff tied for fourth place on five-under-par, alongside Anne Van Dam from the Netherlands, Chella Choi of South Korea and Lexi Thompson of the United States.

Dame Laura Davies, who qualified for her 37th consecutive appearance in the championship, was in vintage form as she shot a 68 for a share of ninth position with compatriots Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, Swede Anna Nordqvist and American trio Ally McDonald, Morgan Pressel and Jaye Marie Green.

Davies had been six-under through 14 holes before the first of two weather delays, due to the threat of lightning, but after a torrential downpour and a one-hour suspension, she double bogeyed the 15th and then dropped another shot at the 16th only to birdie the 18th hole.

