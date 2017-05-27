Rory McIlroy to miss Memorial Tournament due to nagging rib injury: Agent

Rory McIlroy, the 28-year-old four-times major champion, has not played since finishing tied for 35th at the Players Championship earlier this month. (Source: AP) Rory McIlroy, the 28-year-old four-times major champion, has not played since finishing tied for 35th at the Players Championship earlier this month. (Source: AP)

World number two Rory McIlroy will skip next week’s Memorial Tournament as he continues to recover from a niggling rib injury, his agent confirmed to Golf Digest on Friday.

“All focus is on getting back to full health for the U.S. Open,” the agent said in an email.

The U.S. Open, the year’s second major, starts at Erin Hills in Wisconsin on June 15.

A day after the tournament at TPC Sawgrass, McIlroy had an MRI that revealed he had suffered a “low-grade response” to the rib injury he sustained early in the year.

During the Players, McIlroy was bothered by a recurrence of the problem, which has kept him out of this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the flagship event on the European Tour, and now means he will not play next week at Muirfield Village.

