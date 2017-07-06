Rookie pro Tvesa Malik in sole lead in seventh leg of Women’s Professional Golf Tour

With four birdies against three bogeys, she shot one- under 71, the only under-par score of the day. With four birdies against three bogeys, she shot one- under 71, the only under-par score of the day.

Rookie Tvesa Malik turned in a strong back nine, including two birdies, to move into sole lead at the end of the second round of the seventh leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour

With four birdies against three bogeys, she shot one- under 71, the only under-par score of the day. With a total of two-over 146, she is now in the lead.

Starting the day in tied fourth place and three shots of Gaurika Bishnoi, the leader, Tvesa, who won as an amateur once in 2015, and turned professional a month ago, was hit by back-to-back bogeys on eighth and ninth.

But for that she may have had a lead of more than one shot over seasoned Saaniya Sharma, who recovered from her first round 75 with a 72.

Tvesa, 21, who hails from Gurgaon turned a professional after a fine amateur career, played a flawless back nine with birdies on 15th and 16th and pars on the rest of the holes.

Gaurika Bishnoi, the overnight leader, shot 75 after being pushed back by three bogeys on front nine. She is now Tied-second with Saaniya at three-over 147.

Gursimar Badwal (76-73) and Pranavi Urs (74-75) share the fourth place, while Smriti Mehra (76-75), the most successful player in Indian women’s domestic professional golf, is Tied- sixth with amateur Ankita Kedalya (73-78). They were a shot ahead of amateur Rhea Sarvanan (77-75).

Sharmila Nicollet, still struggling with her form, added 77 to her first round 76 and she was Tied-ninth with Mehar Atwal (78-75) and Ayesha Kapur (75-78).

The seventh leg carries a purse of Rs. Seven lakhs. A total of 14 legs are scheduled in the season this year and currently Amandeep Drall leads the Hero Order of Merit with Gaurika Bishnoi and Vani Kapoor behind her in that order. In the final round, Tvesa Malik is paired with Gaurika Bishnoi and Saaniya Sharma.

