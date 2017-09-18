Only in Express
  • Robert Coles’ impressive performance helps Britain and Ireland win PGA Cup

Robert Coles’ impressive performance helps Britain and Ireland win PGA Cup

Robert Coles beat Josh Speight of Locust Hill, Virginia, 2 and 1 and Britain and Ireland took 7 1/2 of the 10 singles points to successfully defend the Llandudno International Trophy for the first time since 1984.

By: AP | Published:September 18, 2017 10:49 am
Robert Coles, Britain, Ireland, the United States, PGA Cup Robert Coles finished the week 4-1, leading Britain and Ireland to its highest points total in the event that began in 1973. (Source: Twitter)
Top News

Robert Coles scored his fourth point of the week with a singles victory Sunday to help Britain and Ireland beat the United States 10-6 in the PGA Cup on Fox Hills’ Longcross Course.

The Englishmen beat Josh Speight of Locust Hill, Virginia, 2 and 1 and Britain and Ireland took 7 1/2 of the 10 singles points to successfully defend the Llandudno International Trophy for the first time since 1984.

Coles finished the week 4-1, leading Britain and Ireland to its highest points total in the event that began in 1973. Scotland’s Christopher Currie was 3-1-1. He halved his match with Rod Perry of Port Orange, Florida.

Rich Berberian Jr. of Hooksett, New Hampshire, was the lone U.S. player to earn a full point Sunday, beating England’s Chris McDonnell 4 and 3. The United States leads the series 17-7-4.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone B - Match 83
FT
37
Match Tied
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - match 84
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 85

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 