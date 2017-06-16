Rickie Fowler on charge at US Open

Rickie Fowler went on a birdie blitz to move clear at the top of the leaderboard. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File) Rickie Fowler went on a birdie blitz to move clear at the top of the leaderboard. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

Rickie Fowler went on a birdie blitz to move clear at the top of the leaderboard at the 117th US Open today. After 12 holes, the American world number nine led by one shot at six under after a low-scoring start to the tournament at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Fowler, 28, who is chasing his first major victory, reeled off three birdies in his opening five holes after teeing off on the par-four 10th He then notched a hat-trick of birdies on the 18th, first and second holes to drop to six under.

England’s Tommy Fleetwood was in hot pursuit, with five birdies to be at five under after 12 holes. Three players including South African veteran Ernie Els were a shot further back on four under. But world number one Dustin Johnson endured a torrid start to the defence of his title with a double-bogey and two bogeys on the front nine. Masters champion Sergio Garcia and Northern Ireland star Rory McIlroy tee off later Thursday.

