Rashid Khan sixth, SSP Chawrasia, Rahil Gangjee 15th in Queens Cup

Rashid Khan (70) and SSP Chawrasia (72) were unable to find their rhythm on the final day and ended tied sixth and tied 15th respectively at the Queen’s Cup here today.

As Rashid finally found his first Top-10 of 2017, Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung overcame nerves to secure a maiden Asian Tour title at the Queen’s Cup and dedicated the career breakthrough to his father.

The 27-year-old Fung, who was the overnight leader, courageously holed a four-foot par putt on the 18th hole at Santiburi Samui Country Club for a closing four-under-par 67 and a one-stroke triumph over Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond.

Chawrasia, who was tied third at midway stage despite signing a four for a three in second round, was tied 15th, the same as Rahil Gangjee, who got his first Top-10 since Macau Open last October. Gangjee had eight missed cuts in last 10 starts.

Chiragh Kumar (70) was tied 31st, while Sujjan Singh (74) was tied 42nd. Jeev Milkha Singh carded the best Indian cards on Sunday with a 66 and was tied 48th alongside Shiv Kapur (74).

Fung’s impressive 15-under 269 winning aggregate saw him join countrymen Danny Chia, Airil Rizman and Ben Leong as winners on the region’s premier Tour. Fung is also the fifth first-time winner this season.

Jazz, 21, kept on Fung’s heels throughout a frenetic last day, staying bogey-free for the second successive round at a tricky Santiburi Samui to shoot a 66, while Chinese Taipei’s Hung Chien-yao birdied his last three holes for a 67 which gave him third place, two behind the new champion.

The slightly-built Fung paid tribute to his father, En Ping, who was with him on the holiday isle on what was also Father’s Day.

