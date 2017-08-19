Rahil Gangjee Tied-10th as Wade Ormsby leads in Fiji

Rahil Gangjee was five shots off the pace with a total of five-under 211, behind Australian Wade Ormsby (66). (Source: File) Rahil Gangjee was five shots off the pace with a total of five-under 211, behind Australian Wade Ormsby (66). (Source: File)

Rahil Gangjee continued to be the best-placed Indian at tied 10th after turning in an eventful two-under 70 in the third round of the Fiji International golf tournament in Fiji on Saturday.

He was five shots off the pace with a total of five-under 211, behind Australian Wade Ormsby (66) who grabbed the outright lead by one shot Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

The 37-year-old Ormsby, who claimed his career breakthrough on the Asian Tour in 2013, put himself in prime position for a second title after moving atop the leaderboard with a three-day total of 10-under 206 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

The other Indian Shubhankar Sharma, who also made the cut, added three-under 69 to move to one-under 215 and is lying Tied-36th, up from T-58th.

Starting the round three shots off the pace, Ormsby reeled in four pars before dropping a shot on the fifth. He recovered strongly with four straight birdies from the eighth before adding three more birdies on his way home for a superb back-nine 31.

Australian Jason Norris, who held a share of the overnight lead, carded a 70 to sit in second place while countryman James Marchesani stayed a further shot back in third on 208 at the 1.5 million Australian dollars (approximately USD 1.14 million) event.

