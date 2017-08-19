Latest news

Rahil Gangjee Tied-10th as Wade Ormsby leads in Fiji

Wade Ormsby, who claimed his career breakthrough on the Asian Tour in 2013, put himself in prime position for a second title after moving atop the leaderboard with a three-day total of 10-under 206 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

By: PTI | Fiji | Published:August 19, 2017 6:44 pm
Rahil Gangjee, Fiji International ,golf, Wade Ormsby, Natadola Bay Championship Rahil Gangjee was five shots off the pace with a total of five-under 211, behind Australian Wade Ormsby (66). (Source: File)
Top News

Rahil Gangjee continued to be the best-placed Indian at tied 10th after turning in an eventful two-under 70 in the third round of the Fiji International golf tournament in Fiji on Saturday.

He was five shots off the pace with a total of five-under 211, behind Australian Wade Ormsby (66) who grabbed the outright lead by one shot Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

The 37-year-old Ormsby, who claimed his career breakthrough on the Asian Tour in 2013, put himself in prime position for a second title after moving atop the leaderboard with a three-day total of 10-under 206 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

The other Indian Shubhankar Sharma, who also made the cut, added three-under 69 to move to one-under 215 and is lying Tied-36th, up from T-58th.

Starting the round three shots off the pace, Ormsby reeled in four pars before dropping a shot on the fifth. He recovered strongly with four straight birdies from the eighth before adding three more birdies on his way home for a superb back-nine 31.

Australian Jason Norris, who held a share of the overnight lead, carded a 70 to sit in second place while countryman James Marchesani stayed a further shot back in third on 208 at the 1.5 million Australian dollars (approximately USD 1.14 million) event.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 18, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 35 -->
28
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 35
FT
30
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengaluru Bulls (30-28)
Aug 19, 201720:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 36 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 36
Aug 19, 201721:00 IST
Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium, Lucknow
<!-- Match 37 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 37

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 