Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 11th in Japan

Gangjee had four birdies against six bogeys on a rather eventful day. (Source: Express Archive) Gangjee had four birdies against six bogeys on a rather eventful day. (Source: Express Archive)

Rahil Gangjee played superbly on the back nine to register four-under 67 and improve from tied 39th to tied 11th at the end of the second round of the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup.

Gangjee started on the back nine with one birdie and one bogey and was even par for the stretch. Then he eagled the par-5 second and birdied three in a row from fourth to sixth. He bogeyed the seventh and ended the day at 67.

S Chikkarangappa (73) and SSP Chawrasia (69) were tied-31st at two-under 140 and were among the only three Indians, who made the cut.

Gaganjeet Bhullar (67) missed the cut despite a fine second round, because of a first round 76, while Rashid Khan (71-72) also missed the cut which fell at even par 142.

Jyoti Randhawa (76-70), Chiragh Kumar (72-75), Khalin Joshi (78-70), Jeev Milkha Singh (73-75), Shubhankar Sharma (76-73) missed the cut.

Japan’s Tadahiro Takayama continued to take his place atop the leaderboard after signing for a solid five-under-par 66, extending his overnight lead to six shots at the halfway stage.

Takayama, who started the round with a two-shot advantage following an opening 62, proved unstoppable when he fired five birdies against no drop shots to lead on 14-under-par 128 total at the Caledonian Golf Club.

Thailand’s Poom Saksansin continued his fine form by matching the day’s efforts of Takayama to sit in second place alongside South African Jbe Kruger (68) and Shugo Imahira (67) of Japan at the ¥150 million (approximately USD 1.37 million).

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App