Rahil Gangjee finishes tied 20th, Shubhankar Sharma tied 24th at Fiji Open

Rahil Gangjee rounded off the week at the Fiji International with an even par 72 and finished in tied 20th place in Fiji on Sunday.

Gangjee fell from 10th overnight. The other Indian who made the cut, Shubhankar Sharma, shot a second successive 69 to finish tied-24th, up from 36th.

Gangjee, who was in the running for a top-10, had three bogeys and two birdies in his 72, while Sharma shot a bogey free 69.

Australian Jason Norris kept his cool to sign for a closing five-under-par 67, claiming the biggest victory yet in his 21-year professional career with a convincing four-shot win at the tri-sanctioned Fiji International.

The 44-year-old Norris, who was thinking of quitting the game a few years ago, revived his career after firing eight birdies against three bogeys to cap a winning total of 14-under-par 274 at the Natadola Bay Championship Golf Course.

Norris takes home a winner’s prize purse of USD 195,421 and moved to seventh place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, courtesy of his victory at the AUD 1.5 million (approximately USD 1.14 million) event.

Young Thai talent Jazz Janewattananond fired the week’s lowest round score of 64 to grab a share of second place alongside Australian duo of David McKenzie and James Marchesani, who closed with rounds of 67 and 70 respectively.

Overnight leader Wade Ormsby of Australia battled to a 73 to finish five shots back in fifth place with compatriots Adam Bland (65), Daniel Pearce (69) and Peter Wilson (70) in the event tri-sanctioned for the first time by the Asian Tour, European Tour and the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia.

