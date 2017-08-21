Putting woes see Anirban Lahiri drop to 28th at Wyndham Championship

Anirban Lahiri frustrated with his performance in California. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri frustrated with his performance in California. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri’s troubles with the putter continued into the final round and he ended with a round of two-over 72, which saw him drop down 11 places to be at tied-28th at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour.

The Indian ace missed a whole lot of putts inside 10 feet and totalled nine-under 271 with rounds of 65-66-68-72. He has improved two places on the FedExCup standings to 63rd. He will now feature in the Play-offs, which begin this week with the Northern Trust Championships.

At the top, Swede Henrik Stenson made a bunch of birdies on the back, four in five holes from 13th to 17th and finished with a round of six-under 64 and that helped him get to a tournament record total of 22-under 258 at Sedgefield Country Club.

A disappointed Lahiri said, “This is very frustrating. It (the putting) has reached a point, where it might begin to hurt my confidence. I needed 35 today and the average has been around 32. You can’t expect to contend or win golf tournaments with that.

“I need to do something drastic. It is hurting. The bogeys on the back nine were all because of missed putts. It was like a reverse momentum. You hit a good shot, get to the greens and within 12 feet and then walk off with a bogey. That’s how it has been.”

Stenson broke the course’s 72-hole record, set by Carl Pettersson in 2008 and matched last year by Si Woo Kim. The Swede earned USD 1,044,000 and 500 FedExCup points for his sixth win on tour and his first since the 2016 British Open.

Ollie Schniederjans shot a 64 to finish second. Webb Simpson was 18 under after a 67.

Low scores and tight leaderboards once again were the norm at Sedgefield. With seven holes left for the final pairing, four players — Stenson, Schniederjans, Ryan Armour and Kevin Na — shared the lead at 18 under.

But Stenson stepped up the pace with a series of birdies to lock in the title.

