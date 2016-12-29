Pune: 9-year-old boy sets new record for India in junior golf

Aryaman Singh has not lost a single tournament since his foray into golf at the age of 6. (Source: Express) Aryaman Singh has not lost a single tournament since his foray into golf at the age of 6. (Source: Express)

City-based Aryaman Singh (9) has created a new record in junior golf by winning the Indian Golf Union-West Zone Order of Merit for three consecutive years – 2014, 2015 and 2016. With a winning streak of over 1,021 days, Aryaman hasn’t lost a single tournament since his foray into golf at the age of 6. “He was around four years when he first went to the golf course and started to hit the ball. Out of the 10-15 balls he had hit, he didn’t miss a single one. That’s how it began,” said Rohit Singh, Aryaman’s father.

Aryaman aims to be a professional golfer and has collaborated with some of the best golf coaches around the globe. He had been learning under Justin Parsons for the past three years. He was also trained by Mark Roe, Dave Stockton and Vijay Divecha. “Rory McIlroy and Chikkarangappa S are my favourite,” said Aryaman, adding, “In football, I like Miroslav Klose and in cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.”

The budding golfer is currently studying in Class IV in Vibgyor High, NIBM Road, and is busy balancing academics and golfing. “The school has been very supportive his passion. He does well in studies and whenever there is free time, we revise and try and keep up with his syllabus. He managed to score an aggregate of 85 per cent last year and we hope to maintain this in the future,” said his mother Melrose Singh.

“He spends around three hours a day, three to four days a week, at the golf course. In his free time, he indulges in other sports like cricket, badminton, football and tennis,” she added.