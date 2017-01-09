PGTI Qualifying School begins in Ahmedabad from January 10

The First Stage of the Qualifying School will comprise two 36-hole events — Pre Qualifying I and Pre Qualifying II. (Source: File, Representational Image) The First Stage of the Qualifying School will comprise two 36-hole events — Pre Qualifying I and Pre Qualifying II. (Source: File, Representational Image)

The Professional Golf Tour of India’s (PGTI) Qualifying School for the season will be held at the Kensville Golf and Country Club in Ahmedabad from January 10 to 20.

The First Stage of the Qualifying School will comprise two 36-hole events — Pre Qualifying I and Pre Qualifying II. While Pre Qualifying I will be staged on January 10-11, Pre Qualifying II takes place on January 13-14.

The top 37 players and ties from the field of 117 at Pre Qualifying I will make it to the Final Stage. Similarly, the top 36 and ties out of a field of 115 at Pre Qualifying II will make it to the Final Stage.

The qualifiers from the First Stage will join the 47 exempt players in the Final Stage which is scheduled to be held from January 17 – 20. The 72-hole Final Stage event will feature a field of 120 players.

The top 80 and ties will make the halfway cut after two rounds of the Final Stage. At the end of the Final Stage, the top 39 players and ties will earn their full cards for the 2017 PGTI season.

The Final Stage offers a total prize purse of Rs. 5 lakh.