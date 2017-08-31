PGTI Golf Tournament: City golfer cards five-under-67 to emerge sole leader on Day One

Abhijit Singh Chadha. Express Abhijit Singh Chadha. Express

PLAYING A controlled game and facing tough weather conditions, Chandigarh golfer Abhijit Singh Chadha carded an opening round score of five-under-67 to emerge as the sole leader on the opening day of the Take Classic PGTI Golf Tournament being played at Kalhaar Golf Course in Ahmedabad.

On a day marred by rain and turbulent weather, Chadha produced his best to make a confident start in the first tournament of the second half of the PGTI season. Chadha, a two-time winner on PGTI, started the day confidently with three birdies on the first five holes before stumbling on to a bogey-birdie-double bogey stretch on the next three holes. He found the water with his tee shot on the eighth hole that resulted in a double bogey. Chadha, who won his last title on the PGTI in 2015, came back strongly on the back-nine as he added four more birdies to his card. “It was an excellent round for me today. I hit the ball well, not so good off the tee though. But my putting was the highlight of my round. I hit it quite close wherever I made birdies. I worked with my friend and fellow professional Gurbaaz Mann on my putting during the off season. I feel the work I put in on my putting is now showing the results. One needs to convert most opportunities on the greens here at Kalhaar as the greens are rolling well,” said the 26-year-old Chandigarh golfer.

Chadha is being pursued by a bunch of five golfers, who share second place at four-under-68. The chasing golfers include Bengalurean M Dharma and Sri Lankan N Thangaraja, both of whom sank two eagles each on Wednesday, as well as Panchkula-based Shubhankar Sharma, Mukesh Kumar of Mhow and Mumbai’s Anil Bajrang Mane. Chahdha, who turned professional in 2012, believes that a top-3 finish in Ahmedabad would set things up for him for the rest of the season. “The 12th and 15th holes are the most challenging for me on this course as they really make you think about where to place your ball. Both the holes are very well designed and tight. The second half of the PGTI season looks packed and everyone is excited about that. A good start or a win for me here could really set up the season for me,” added Chadha, who is currently ranked 32nd on the PGTI Order of Merit with one top-10 from five starts.

M Dharma came up with two eagles, besides three birdies and three bogeys, during his round of 68. On both occasions, he landed his approach shots within four feet. N Thangaraja also fired two eagles, three birdies and three bogeys during his round. Thangaraja chipped in for eagle from 30 yards on the 12th before converting a 15-footer for his second eagle on the 14th. Mukesh Kumar and Anil Bajrang Mane, both posted bogey-free rounds of 68. Mukesh chipped in for eagle on the fifth. Panchkula golfer Shubhankar Sharma, one of the pre-tournament favourites, was six-under through 14 holes before slipping with a double bogey on the 15th and 16th. He closed the round with a birdie on the last to be in a five-way tie for second at 68. Among the other prominent names, the Delhi duo of Shamim Khan (Order of Merit leader) and Chiragh Kumar shot scores of even-par-72 to be tied 23rd while Bengaluru’s Khalin Joshi returned a three-over-75 to be tied 60th. A total of six players out of 125 could not complete their rounds on as play was suspended due to fading light.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App