Latest News
  • PGA Championship to move from August to May starting in 2019

PGA Championship to move from August to May starting in 2019

PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua confirmed that the Championship will move from August to May. The switch will bring about a reshuffling of the order in which the four men's majors are held.

By: Reuters | Charlotte | Published:August 9, 2017 1:18 am
The switch will bring about a reshuffling of the order in which the four men’s majors are held.
Top News

The PGA Championship will move from August to May, starting in 2019, the PGA of America announced on Tuesday. PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua confirmed the news at a joint press conference with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan at Quail Hollow.

“The landscape of golf is changing,” Bevacqua said, citing the reinclusion of golf in the Olympics as a major reason for the switch.

“We felt it was important as an organisation to seize this opportunity.”

The switch will bring about a reshuffling of the order in which the four men’s majors are held.

Instead of being the final major of the year, the PGA Championship will become the second of the season, after the April Masters.

The U.S. Open in June will be the third major, with the British Open in July concluding the majors schedule.

The PGA Championship has been held in August since 1972, except for last year, when it was played in July to accommodate golf’s return to the Olympics.

Monahan also announced that the Players Championship would move from May to March.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 08, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 19 -->
21
Zone B - Match 19
FT
21
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 09, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 20 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 20
Aug 10, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
<!-- Match 21 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 21

Best of Express

I want peace at Indo-China border, will return the belt 