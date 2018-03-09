One needs to be patient and grind it out: SSP Chawrasia

SSP Chawrasia ended with a 74. (Source: File) SSP Chawrasia ended with a 74. (Source: File)

The start and the finish were both frustrating and disappointing. I started with a double bogey when I went to the right and in next to no time, I was fighting with my back to the wall at four-over through the first five holes.

And then, soon after I had done all the hard work with four birdies between seventh and 12th to get back to even, I dropped a shot each on 14th and the tough 17th, both of which were three-putts. Even on the front nine I had a three putt.

Overall I would say it was a mentally draining day with so much of up and down. However the four birdies in the middle of the round showed that a good score is achievable. One needs to be patient and grind it out. But then the last stretch showed that slight mistakes can prove costly.

I must confess that despite how challenging the course is, a number of players played excellently to come back with scorecards in the red, that is under par. Anything in the 60s at the DLF Golf and Country Club is a good score.

Having said that Emiliano Grillo’s seven-under 65 puts him as an early favourite. It was an amazing round with eight birdies and just one bogey. Though I did not see it, some players were mentioning how solid he was and holed some terrific putts for both pars and birdies.

My friend, Pablo Larrazabal almost missed the tee time. But that did not affect him as he had nine birdies and that included five in a row on his second nine, which is the front nine of the course. Coming back to my round, the front nine saw a none-too-good drive on first and on second I couldn’t keep the ball on the green and missed a makeable putt. I had some good putts in the middle of the round and then lost that momentum towards the finish.

I ended with a 74 and now I need a solid second round to stay on for the weekend.

