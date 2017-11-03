Latest News
Olympic Club in San Francisco to host 2032 Ryder Cup: Report

The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2032 Ryder Cup and the 2028 PGA Championship.

By: Reuters | Published: November 3, 2017 10:12 am
Olympic Club, San Francisco, 2032 Ryder Cup, 2028 PGA Championship The venues for the next two Ryder Cups on American soil will be Wisconsin (2020) and Bethpage Black in New York (2024). (Source: AP)
The Olympic Club in San Francisco will host the 2032 Ryder Cup and the 2028 PGA Championship, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday.

The report said the news would be officially announced next Wednesday. Reuters could not immediately confirm the accuracy of the report.

If confirmed it would be the first time either event has been scheduled for the Olympic Club, which has hosted five US Opens, most recently in 2012.

The venues for the next two Ryder Cups on American soil have previously been announced as Whistling Straits in Wisconsin (2020) and Bethpage Black in New York (2024).

