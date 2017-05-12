Latest News
  • No practice round, no problem for Phil Mickelson at Players Championship

No practice round, no problem for Phil Mickelson at Players Championship

The par-four 12th has been changed considerably since last year, but that alone was not enough to entice Phil Mickelson onto the course.

By: Reuters | Published:May 12, 2017 2:56 pm
Phil Mickelson, Phil Mickelson news, Phil Mickelson updates, Phil Mickelson Players Championship, Players Championship news, sports news, sports, golf news, Golf, Indian Express Rather than grind his way through practice rounds at TPC Sawgrass, Phil Mickelson opted to tee it up sight unseen in the first round on Thursday. (Source: USA Today

Phil Mickelson decided on a novel approach to this year’s Players Championship after missing the cut the past four years.

Rather than grind his way through practice rounds at TPC Sawgrass, Mickelson opted to tee it up sight unseen in the first round on Thursday.

And the move did not seem to do any harm as the left-handed Californian opened with a respectable two-under-par 70 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

“I was going to play it Tuesday … and I was just a little tired, so I just kind of took the day off,” the 2007 champion told reporters.

“And then I was going to go out Wednesday, and I just thought, gosh, if I walk around in the heat, I’ll get tired. I’d rather just get a nice practice session. So I ended up doing that. “The course really isn’t that different. I’ve played here 25 years, so it’s not like that one round was going to make a big difference. I just felt like I wanted to conserve energy and sharpen my game.”

The par-four 12th has been changed considerably since last year, but that alone was not enough to entice Mickelson onto the course.

The five-times major champion was not alone in observing that the luck factor is greater at Sawgrass than many other courses when an approach shot misses the green, a good reason he said not to worry too much about practice rounds.

As leader William McGirt said: “The thing with this place is you hit one that lands four, five feet off the putting surface, there’s no telling what’s going to happen to it.”
Mickelson concurred.

“This is a course where knowing it doesn’t really matter because you don’t know what kind of shot you’re going to have (if you miss a green),” he said.

“There’s so much randomness that you just have to execute. There’s no place to bail out, no place to miss. This is a course you have to just execute and hit great shots, and rather than go out and validate what I already know, I just worked on my game. I thought it was fairly sharp. I hit a lot of good shots today.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Vijender Singh hasn’t won even half a major title 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

52nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 12, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Rising Pune Supergiant

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

53rd T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Green Park, Kanpur

54th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 13, 2017 .

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

55th T20

04:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Kings XI Punjab

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

56th T20

08:00 PM (IST) May 14, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi