Nightmarish finish sees Anirban Lahiri way down in Byron Nelson Championship

Anirban Lahiri may well have shot himself out of the tournament with a nightmarish run over the last five holes of the opening round at the AT&T Byron Nelson Golf Championships. Lahiri, looking to pick up his form, had a modest front nine with two each of birdies and bogeys, before a birdie on 13th brought him under par.

Then things went totally awry with a double bogey on 14th, bogeys on 15th and 16th and yet another double on 18th. That was six-over for last five holes and at five-over 75 he was way down in Tied-122nd place.

Lahiri, who missed the cut last week at Players with rounds of 75-75, has been struggling with his scoring of late. He seemed to have recovered at Players, when he was comfortably inside the cutline with one hole to play and he hit three balls into the water for a six-over 10 on the hole. He will need a solid second round to stay on for the weekend. Meanwhile, James Hahn hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation to shoot the only bogey-free round yesterday, a six-under 64 in the opening round.

One year after losing to Sergio Garcia in a playoff at the same event, Koepka settled for a 3-under 67 and trailed co-leaders James Hahn and Ricky Barnes by three shots. Matt Kuchar, Jhonattan Vegas, Jason Kokrak and Cameron Tringale shot 66, and top-ranked Dustin Johnson topped the group at 67, a stroke ahead of fourth-ranked Jason Day and Jordan Spieth, the No. 6 player competing in his hometown event.

Masters and defending Nelson champion Garcia, ranked fifth, had just one birdie in a 73 that left him tied for 93rd.

