Neha Tripathi takes early lead in Hero-KGA Women’s Pro Golf

Neha Tripathi opened with two-over 74 in the first round to take an early lead at the Hero-KGA Women’s Pro Golf Championship in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Neha, who won the opening leg this season, has not been able to replicate that form since then.

But in the first round today, when scoring was not easy for the field, Neha looked set for par round, when she came to the 18th tee at even par. Unfortunately, she finished with a double bogey and ended at 74.

Meanwhile, Trisha Sunil turned in a superb finish with three birdies in last four holes for a round of 75 and she was one shot behind the leader Neha.

Last week’s winner, Gursimar Badwal ran into problems in the middle of the round with bogeys on ninth, 10th and 11th and finished with a card of four-over 76.

She was tied-3rd alongside amateur Gurbani Singh, who also had a rough finish with a bogey on 16th, double on 17th and par on 18th.

Two amateurs — Rhea Sarvanan and Pranavi Urs — and Amandeep Drall, second on the Hero order of Merit, were tied for fifth at 77. The Hero Order of Merit leader, Gaurika Bishnoi had a disappointing start with a round of 78 and she was tied-8th with Suchitra Ramesh and Sidhi Kapoor.

Mehar Atwal was further down with 79 in tied-11th place with amateur Tanirika Singh. In the second round, leader Neha will play with Trisha and Gursimar in the final group and one group ahead of them has amateurs Gurbani Singh and Rhea Sarvanan with Amandeep.

