Neha Tripathi leads by nine in 15th leg of Women’s Pro Tour

Overnight leader Neha Tripathi shot a second consecutive round of two-under 68 to consolidate her lead after the second round of the 15th Leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in Lucknow on Thursday.

Neha extended her lead by nine over both Gursimar Badwal and Gaurika Bishnoi, who share the second spot at the Palms Golf Club & Resort.

Neha (68-68) started brilliantly with two birdies on the opening two holes. She followed it up with two more birdies on fourth and seventh holes to make the turn at four-under 30.

She was playing steady after the turn, until a hat-trick of bogeys from 15th to 17th damaged her prospects of stretching the lead to double figures.

However, a birdie on the 18th prevented further damage.

Gursimar Badwal (75-70), a winner of two events this season, produced the day’s second-best card at level par.

Gursimar had two birdies and bogeys each in the front nine along with a bogey and a birdie in the back nine, and improved her position from overnight eighth to joint second, going into the final round.

Meanwhile, Gaurika Bishnoi (71-74) carded four-over 74 to maintain her joint second position from round one. Jaipur’s Afshan Fatima and Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall recorded

identical scores of five over 75 in the second round.

While Afshan dropped to fourth position, Amandeep slipped one place on the leaderboard.

Mehar Atwal (74-75) and Smriti Mehra (73-76) shared the sixth position after shooting 75 and 76 respectively.

Tvesa Malik (76-75) and Ayesha Kapur (73-79) occupy the eighth and ninth spot respectively, while Saaniya Sharma (79-74) shares the 10th position with amateur Gurjot Badwal.

Siddhi Kapoor carded 82 to drop to 12th position on the leaderboard.

