Neha Tripathi eyes an encore at Women’s Professional Golf Tour second leg

The Rs 6 lakh event featuring 12 professionals and lone amateur Sifat Alag will commence on January 25.

Buoyed by her winning start to the season, Kolkata’s Neha Tripathi would seek an encore in the second leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Kensville Golf and Country Club here.

Neha Tripathi will be keen on keeping the momentum going in the second leg. Having pocketed Rs 1,44,000 for her efforts in the first event, she will look to consolidate her position atop the Hero Order of Merit.

However, she is expected to face tough competition from the likes of Amandeep Drall and Smriti Mehra.

Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall, who came a close second in the first event, would be keen to make amends and will be eyeing her maiden title of the season.

She is currently placed second in the Hero Order of Merit with earnings of Rs 1,14,000. Kolkata’s Smriti Mehra impressed everyone with a strong comeback in the final round last week, and would be eyeing a win at Kensville. She finished third and would like to keep the momentum going.

This event also marks the return of Hero MotoCorp sponsored Sharmila Nicollet, who will be playing her first professional tournament of the season at Kensville, and will look to turn heads with her performance.

Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal did not have the best of outings in the last event, and would be eager to make an impact. Other golfers to watch out for are Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma, Gurgaon’s Gaurika Bishnoi and New Delhi’s Mehar Atwal.

The picturesque par-72 course at Kensville Golf & Country Club is all set to host the country’s leading women professional golfers.