Modest start for Aditi Ashok in Evian Championships

Aditi Ashok birdied three of four par-5s, but also dropped three bogeys and a double bogey to finish with a modest one-over 72 in the opening round of Evian Championships, the season’s fifth and final golf Major for women, on Friday.

With half the field still on course, she was 48th in the opening round.

The tournament has been reduced to 54 holes after the first day was cancelled because of inclement weather on Thursday.

Aditi, starting from the 10th, bogeyed the 10th, but made up with birdies on 13th and 15th, both par-5s.

On her second nine, the front side of the Evian-les-Bains course, she bogeyed first, birdied second and then again bogeyed fourth, but the crusher was the double on par-3 fifth.

She lessened the hurt with a birdie on par-5 ninth but was over par at 72.

Sung Hyun Park opened with an eight-under par, 63, for the second consecutive year to take the early lead on day one at the season’s final major.

She led the morning wave by three-strokes ahead of Katherine Kirk at five-under par. Jessica Korda and In-Kyung Kim was at four-under par.

The Korean hit 16 of 18 greens and made it around in 26 putts, a far cry from the start she had on Thursday when she was six-over par on her first nine when play was suspended due to severe weather.

The 2005 Evian champion Paula Creamer withdrew due to a left wrist injury. She was five-over par through 12 holes.

