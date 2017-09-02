Modest start by Anirban Lahiri in Dell Championship in Playoffs

Anirban Lahiri has to be inside Top-41 to play the FedEx Cup Play-offs. (Source: File) Anirban Lahiri has to be inside Top-41 to play the FedEx Cup Play-offs. (Source: File)

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri made a modest start at the Dell Technologies Championship, carding a one-over 72 to lie at the 42nd place after the opening round here.

Lahiri has to be inside Top-41 to play the FedEx Cup play-offs and also needs points to get into the International Team for the Presidents Cup.

The Bangalore golfer continued to struggle on the greens and had three birdies and four bogeys in his card and yet again missed a few putts inside 10 feet and one inside four feet.

Meanwhile, Dustin Johnson looked dangerous once again. A week after ending his five-month barren period with a win in Northern Trust, Johnson was at ease in the early cold and wind at TPC Boston to shoot 5-under 66.

He is now one shot clear of Sergio Garcia, Kyle Stanley, March Leishman and young Jon Rahm. Johneon opened with a 35-foot birdie putt on No. 10 and added further birdies on 13th and 15th and an eagle on 18th. On the second nine, he had two more birdies against one bogey for a 66.

Masters champion Garcia opened with five birdies on the front nine, and then saved his day with a par on his final hole. Jon Rahm also had a 67 that he felt was the best he could have possibly done. The 22-year-old Spaniard birdied four of his last five holes in the afternoon as the temperature warmed slightly and the wind never went away.

Marc Leishman and Kyle Stanley were also in the bunch at second at 67. Johnson played in the group featuring the top three in the FedExCup. PGA champion Justin Thomas made 16 pars in his round of 71, while The Open winner, Jordan Spieth, who lost to Johnson in a sudden-death playoff last week didn’t make a birdie until his 13th hole and shot 72.

Phil Mickelson, in his last tournament before the picks are made for the Presidents Cup, felt more energy after seeing a doctor and kept his focus on enough good shots for a 69.

