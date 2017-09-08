Michelle Wie will miss Evian Championship as she recovers from surgery

Only in Express
Michelle Wie has withdrawn from The Evian Championship as she continues to recover from surgery to remove her appendix. The Evian Championship, the final major of the LPGA Tour season.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 8, 2017 1:21 am
Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie, Juli Inkster Michelle Wie is among the four Americans left on the bench for the morning matches. (Source: Reuters)
Wie withdrew from the Canadian Pacific Women’s Open before the final round Aug. 27 and had surgery that night at Ottawa Hospital.

“Unfortunately my doctors have advised me to continue resting which means I have to withdraw from (at)evianchamp next week,” the 27-year-old Wie wrote on social media.

“As soon as the docs say I’m fully recovered, I will be back practicing and playing, but for now I’m going to listen to them and lay low.”

Wie who won the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open, has seven top-10 finishes in 17 starts this season.

In July, she withdrew during the second round of the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National Bedminster because of muscle spasms in her neck.

