It was a test of patience on first day

IT WAS a test of patience at the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf and Country Club. I just kept focusing on one shot at a time and not think about scores. It’s a good start as no one expects it to be a high-scoring week. The front nine passed without a birdie, but neither was there a bogey. Considering the number of birdie-putts I missed under 10 feet, I would normally be frustrated, but this time I kept those thoughts out of my mind. My only aim was to stay out of trouble and keep getting those pars and hope that a birdie or two would come along.

The birdie miss from three feet on the eighth was a disappointing one. I feel that is the toughest par-5 hole and a birdie there would’ve really lifted my confidence. The weather interruption didn’t really bother me. In fact my round took off after the break. I made two eight feet birdie conversions on the 12th and 15th after play resumed.

After 11 straight pars, the reward came on 12th with a birdie on par-3 12th, but on 14th I gave it away. Just as I thought that play would be suspended I managed a second birdie and then play was called off due to light and I was one-under with three to play in the morning. Play was suspended in between for over an hour and a half because of threat of lightning. That stoppage also saw some sprinkles from the sky, but nothing major. When play began, it was cool but quite clear that we would not be able to finish the round today. So I did not rush and just focused on getting the job done hole by hole.

All around I saw some big scores and kept hoping for the best and played calmly. Any under par score on this course is good and something like five-under, where David Horsey is amazing. I have played with him on European Tour and he is a good player and he showed that in tough conditions. Scott Hend, the other player in the group is also one-under and we will be back in the morning.

Matteo Manassero, who is so talented and young finished four-under in the morning and there were three-under cards, too. But by and large red numbers were rather scarce on the leaderboard. I had said before the tournament that 10-under would win the tournament and on the evidence of today’s conditions and scores that could well be the winning score.