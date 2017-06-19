Malaysian Nicholas Fung wins maiden title

Nicholas Fung held his nerve to secure a narrow victory at the Queen’s Cup. Nicholas Fung held his nerve to secure a narrow victory at the Queen’s Cup.

Malaysia’s Nicholas Fung held his nerve to secure a narrow victory at the Queen’s Cup in Thailand on Sunday and celebrated Father’s Day by dedicating his maiden Asian Tour title to his dad.

The overnight leader carded a four-under-par 67 in the final round for a four-day, 15-under-par total of 269 and edged local hope Jazz Janewattananond by one stroke. The 27-year-old bogeyed the second to lose his overnight lead but regained his advantage when he birdied the 16th and 17th holes and then sunk a four-foot par putt to keep his nose ahead of Janewattananond, who hit a bogey-free 66.

“It’s a special gift for my father,” Fung said with his dad En Ping also in attendance at the Santiburi Samui Country Club in Koh Samui. “I won an Asian Development Tour event in Malaysia which was on my mum’s birthday and this week, winning on Father’s Day is important.

“He’s taught me a lot since I was young. He brought me to the golf course, taught me how to be a better golfer and how to be a confident person to face the future. “I just followed his advice and thanks to him, he guided me all the way until today to win this tournament. I’m sure he’s very happy. We did it on the right day.”

