Lahiri hungry and ready to go at Sony Open on PGA Tour

A fresh and hungry Anirban Lahiri will tee up at the Sony Open on the PGA Tour at the 7,044-yard par-70 Waialae Country Club for his first start of 2017. Lahiri is currently placed 20th on the FedEx Cup standings by virtue of his third place finish at CIMB Classic in Malaysia, which was held on October 2016 but is considered as a part of the 2017 PGA Tour season.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

Lahiri was third at the event after carrying a four-shot lead into the final round, as Justin Thomas won the event in Malaysia. Thomas added a second title at the Tournament of Champions last week in Hawaii.

Despite letting the title slip, Lahiri gave enough indication that his breakthrough win is around the corner. The 29-year-old Indian, now in his second full season, has already set the tone for 2016-17 season.

“I have had a proper off-season for the first time in three years and I am feeling great. I had a great start in CIMB, but that was almost three months ago,” said Lahiri. “But having worked with my coach Vijay Divecha for just under two weeks and having his full attention as opposed to him attending to other players also (as it happens in Bengaluru) was great,” he said.

Lahiri, who has made Palm Springs his base in US, now finds himself at home on the PGA Tour. He has forged great relationships, has been very popular with other players and is generally very comfortable.

Talking of his goals for 2017, Lahiri said, “Well, getting my first win is one of them and then there are a few others as we go along.” The last couple of years have seen Lahiri indulge in some continent hopping and often travelling between America and Asia with a stop or two in Europe.

“This year after the initial bit, when I play in Dubai, Malaysia and India after two weeks in US, I will focus on PGA Tour. So that should be fine. I know the tournaments I want to play and I am more accustomed to it now,” he said. After two appearances in the US, Lahiri is scheduled to play in Dubai Classic and Malaysian Championships followed by Hero Indian Open, where he won in 2015 and finished second in 2016.