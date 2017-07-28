Julian Suri and Richard McEvoy share lead at European Open

Thomas Bjorn endured a difficult opening round of 74 on the North Course. (Source: Reuters) Thomas Bjorn endured a difficult opening round of 74 on the North Course. (Source: Reuters)

Julian Suri birdied five of the last eight holes to join Richard McEvoy of England for a share of the lead at 6-under 66 in the opening round of the European Open on Thursday.

The 26-year-old American started with a birdie but dropped a shot at the second. There were no more bogeys afterward as Suri racked up another six birdies. Suri and McEvoy who also shot six birdies and was bogey-free have a one-stroke lead.

Defending champion Alexander Levy was among four tied at 5-under, alongside Chris Paisley, Stuart Manley and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel.

Fifteen-time European Tour champion Thomas Bjorn endured a difficult opening round of 74 on the North Course.

The tournament is being hosted by Green Eagle Golf Courses, just outside Hamburg, for the first time.

