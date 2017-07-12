Latest News

Jordan Spieth to return Down Under for Australian Open

Jordan Spieth is returning to the Australian Open from November 23 at The Australian Golf Club in an attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for the third time in four years. Spieth won the Australian Open at The Australian in 2014 with a 63 on the final day.

Jordan Spieth is returning to the Australian Open from Nov. 23-26 at The Australian Golf Club in an attempt to win the Stonehaven Cup for the third time in four years.

Golf Australia made the announcement Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Spieth won the Australian Open at The Australian in 2014 with a 63 on the final day. He narrowly missed a playoff at the same venue in 2015 when he finished tied for second with Adam Scott, a shot behind Matt Jones.

He won the Australian Open last year at Royal Sydney after a three-way playoff.

Spieth credited his win at The Australian in 2014 with giving him confidence for a stellar 2015, which included wins at the Masters and U.S. Open and a rise to No. 1 in the rankings.

