Latest News

Jenny Shin bags hole-in-one at Women’s British Open

The 24-year-old suffered a double bogey on the 17th but still managed to keep her title bid intact, finishing at five-under par for the tournament ahead of the weekend. American Michelle Wie is yet to tee off on Friday.

By: Reuters | Published:August 4, 2017 8:01 pm
South Korea, Jenny Shin, Women's British Open, Kingsbarns Golf Links Jenny Shin, who carded a two-under par 70 in the opening round, used a hybrid on the par three 14th hole to an ace from 171 yards. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

South Korea’s Jenny Shin recorded a hole-in-one on her way to a three-under par 69 in round two of the Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns Golf Links on Friday.

Shin, who carded a two-under par 70 in the opening round, used a hybrid on the par three 14th hole to an ace from 171 yards.

The 24-year-old suffered a double bogey on the 17th but still managed to keep her title bid intact, finishing at five-under par for the tournament ahead of the weekend.

American Michelle Wie is yet to tee off on Friday after setting a clubhouse record eight-under-par 64 in the opening round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 02, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
27
Zone A - Match 9
FT
27
Match Tied
Aug 02, 201721:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
24
Zone B - Match 10
FT
30
Bengal Warriors beat Telugu Titans (30-24)
Aug 03, 201720:00 IST
Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad
36
Zone B - Match 11
FT
43
Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans (43-36)
Aug 04, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
28
Live - 2nd Half
FT
13
Zone B - Match 12
Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 13
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 14
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 15

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 