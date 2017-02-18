Jeev Milkha Singh survives play-off and is lone Indian in match play

Jeev Milkha Singh is slowly finding his way back to form ( Source: File) Jeev Milkha Singh is slowly finding his way back to form ( Source: File)

Jeev Milkha Singh, who is slowly finding his way back to form that made him one of the most successful Indian golfers ever, won a unique play-off in the third round today to ensure Sunday action at the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

Jeev, who has been having issues with his driving, seemed to have sorted them for the time being, as he holed three birdies in a crucial phase of four holes between 12th and 15th holes on the back nine of the third round to get to eight-under 208 and Tied-20th place.

Jeev was tied 20th with seven others and went into a play-off as only five spots were available to make it 24. In the ensuing play-off for five places, Jeev was among four who parred the 18th in the first play-off hole and went into Sunday action.

Jeev, who will also be playing the Hero Indian Open as part of his schedule this year, said, “This is a very good format and it’s very exciting. You’re used to making the cut after two days and now you’re trying to make another one after three days followed by a match play. But it’s going to be fun. I’ve been involved in several match play situations in my professional career including captaining Team Asia in the EurAsia Cup last year. I like to play aggressive golf and it’s going to be fun. I like matchplay format as you can put the pressure on the other person and making sure you hit the second shot close to the hole.”

Of the other three Indians, who survived the 36-hole cut, Gaganjeet Bhullar (68) was Tied-28th, SSP Chawrasia (71) was T-35 and Chiragh Kumar (71) was T-39. Four others had missed the first cut after 36 holes.

Local man Brett Rumford tops the leaderboard on 17-under the card after he fired an incredible 4-under 68 today. He leads by five shots but that means little under the innovative Super 6 format.

The Top eight are seeded into second round of match play and the other 16 are paired off. The eight winners take on top eight in the next six-hole play-off. The subsequent rounds will produce four and then two winners who meet for the title.

Rumford will be seeded straight through to the second round as will the other players who finished in the top-8. They are Jason Scrivener (AUS), Austin Connelly (CAN), Louis Oosthuizen (RSA), Adam Blyth (AUS), Lucas Herbert (AUS), Steven Jeffress (AUS), and Jake Higginbottom (AUS).