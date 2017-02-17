Jeev Milkha Singh is top Indian as SSP Chawrasia also makes cut; Brett Rumford leads

jeev Milkha Singh turned in a fine four-under 68 to position himself well in the World Super 6 Perth. jeev Milkha Singh turned in a fine four-under 68 to position himself well in the World Super 6 Perth.

Seasoned Jeev Milkha Singh, who has his swing coach and friend Amritinder Singh on the bag with him, turned in a fine four-under 68 to position himself well in the ISPS HANDA World Super 6 Perth.

The Indian ace had five birdies against one bogey and moved to Tied-17th with a six-under 138 after 36 holes at the Lake Karrinyup Country Club.

Two other Indians, SSP Chawrasia (71-68) and Chiragh Kumar (70-69) were Tied-26th, while Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-69) was T-41st.

They all crossed the first hurdle of the cut after 36 holes, which fell at one-under 143 at the A$1.75 million event tri-sanctioned by the Asian Tour, the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and European Tour.

Home favourite Brett Rumford of Australia continued to delight the galleries by taking the second round lead with a seven-under-par 65.

There will be a second cut after 54 holes and only the Top 24 will proceed to Matchplay on Sunday. Each match will be a six-hole affair. The top-eight players after the third round will be rewarded with an automatic seeding into the second match play round.

Four other Indians, Shiv Kapur (70-73) and Jyoti Randhawa (71-72) at T-68, S Chikkarangappa (71-73) at T-88th and Rahil Gangjee (75-81) at T-154th missed the first cut.

“It felt good to hit it nicely off the tee and hole some putts. With Amritinder, my coach, around I have been working on some small adjustments in my swing and it helped here. This is a great format and makes it interesting. I am going to give it all to make it to the knock-out on Sunday,”Jeev said.

Chawrasia was happy with the second round, saying, “It was a nice round and finally I felt a lot of confidence. I holed some good putts, which I had been missing. I know stroke play and match play are different but it is great to play two formats in same event. The fans will love and I want to be in the action on Sunday.”

Rumford progressed into the third round with his two-day total of 13-under-par 131 and remains well poised to make it into Sunday’s round.

Australia’s David Bransdon, who had earlier taken the morning clubhouse lead, was also well positioned to take his place among the top-24 as he posted the day’s lowest score of 64 to take second place.

Reigning Asian Development Tour (ADT) Order of Merit champion Johannes Veerman (US) returned with a 68.