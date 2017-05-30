Indian trio fails to make grade for US Open

SSP Chawrasia was just unable to get his putter going and dropped a lot of shots in the first round. (Source: File) SSP Chawrasia was just unable to get his putter going and dropped a lot of shots in the first round. (Source: File)

The Indian trio of SSP Chawrasia, Shiv Kapur and Jeev Milkha Singh failed to win a berth through the US Open sectional qualifying at Walton Heath Golf Club on Tuesday.

While Chawrasia shot 73-72 and finished way down Kapur(70) and Jeev (75) withdrew after the first rounds. The US

Open will be held at Erin Hills next month.

Chawrasia was just unable to get his putter going and dropped a lot of shots in the first round and was unable to

make up in the second.

Chawrasia and Kapur are now headed to Sweden for Nordea Masters later this week. Meanwhile, Englishman Aaron Rai, who carried his magnificent recent form to Walton Heath Golf Club earned medalist honors in US Open sectional qualifying and secured his major championship debut at Erin Hills next month.

The Wolverhampton native, whose Indian origin parents came from Kenya, has won two events on the European Challenge Tour this season. He shots 66-64 and led the list of 15 qualifiers from the sectional.

Li Haotong of China, meanwhile, will also make his US Open debut at Erin Hills after he matched Rai’s 64 in Round 2 to place second with a 13-under total.

Frenchman Alexander Levy will return to the US Open after he finished in a share of third place at 12-under par

alongside 2006 US Amateur champion Richie Ramsay.

Levy tied for 27th in 2015 at Chambers Bay, his only US Open start, while Ramsay will play the US Open for the first time in 10 years and the first time as a professional.

Andrew “Beef” Johnston, who was a fan favorite in his US Open debut at Oakmont Country Club last year, delighted the crowds at Walton Heath, making a hole-in-one on the second hole of the New Course during his morning round, and then recording a pair of eagles during Round 2 to earn his spot with one stroke to spare at 10-under 134.

The others to qualify in regulation were South Africans Oliver Bekker, George Coetzee and Brandon Stone, Frenchman Joel Stalter, Englishman Eddie Pepperell and Welshman Bradley Dredge.

Ireland’s Paul Dunne, South Africa’s Thomas Aiken, Matt Wallace of England and Australian Wade Ormsby joined them.

Notables to who missed out on qualifying for the US Open were three-time major champion Padraig Harrington, 2009 PGA champion YE Yang and 2010 US Open runner-up Grégory Havret.

