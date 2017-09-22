Honey Baisoya clinches second title of the season

Honey Baisoya (66-69-66-68), the overnight leader by a massive seven shots, continued from where he left in round three. (Source: File) Honey Baisoya (66-69-66-68), the overnight leader by a massive seven shots, continued from where he left in round three. (Source: File)

Delhi’s Honey Baisoya successfully defended his title at the PGTI Players Championship with an emphatic nine-shot triumph on a rainy day in Noida. Baisoya, who completely dominated the final round, signed a card of four-under-68 today that took his total to 19-under-269 for the week.

The 21-year-old’s second win of the season earned him a prize money of Rs. 4,50,000 and also lifted him from sixth to fourth place in the PGTI Order of Merit. Bengaluru’s C Muniyappa (70) came in second at 10-under-278 at the Rs. 30 lakh event.

Baisoya (66-69-66-68), the overnight leader by a massive seven shots, continued from where he left in round three. Baisoya, who had closed the previous round with two consecutive birdies, came out firing birdies on the first three holes in round four thanks to some long conversions to further build on his lead.

He looked in total control through the day as he added three more birdies against two bogeys to his card from the eighth to the 18th to cruise to his fourth professional victory.

“The Noida Golf Course is turning out to be my favourite venue as I’ve won my second title here this year. This course really suits my game. I am delighted with my consistency in the second half of the season since I’ve finished in the top-6 in the last four events. The Order of Merit title is definitely on my radar now,” Baisoya said.

Muniyappa’s (69-71-68-70) runner-up finish was his best of the season. His fourth round of 70, the only sub-par round of the day besides Baisoya’s 68, featured four birdies and two bogeys and helped him finish four strokes ahead of third-placed Udayan Mane.

Bengaluru’s Udayan Mane struck a final round of 72 to claim third place at six-under-282. Mane thus moved up from third to second position in the PGTI Order of Merit.

Noida’s Vikrant Chopra secured fourth place at five-under-283. Amardip Sinh Malik and Gaurav Pratap Singh were the other two Noida golfers who finished in the top-10.

Both Amardip and Gaurav ended the week in tied eighth at three-under-285.

