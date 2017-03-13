Hero Indian Open: This is one of the toughest courses I have played, says SSP Chawrasia

It still feels unreal. Four times runner up in 16 years and then twice champion in two years at the Hero Indian Open. It is something that will take a lot of time to sink. Let me be honest, I still don’t understand the golf course, though some of my friends feel that I have understood it very well. Hopefully I’ll play a few more times on this course then only will I know how to play it better! I struggled a bit on the greens, but I made some good up and downs and good putts. I hit some wrong lines but maybe next year, it’ll get better. It’s still a tough course.
Despite all the problems, I must confess that I felt most confident from the second round onwards. After the Pro-Am, when I tired every shot possible and missed more than I could ever imagine I felt I had an idea of how to play this course and pleasantly I managed just that in the last three rounds. But I told myself that a tournament cannot be won till the last hole. It was only after the tee shot on 18th that I told myself that now I have won the tournament.
In the first round, I did not play too badly but I made a couple of small misses, which cost me some shots. From the second day onwards, when things went to a plan and putts fell, besides a little bit of luck I felt I had a great chance to win this title. I told people close to me I was confident but I did not want to be over confident.
This one of the toughest courses I have played and winning by seven shots is amazing. Also repeating the title win is amazing. It is he first time I have defended a title successfully. I have worked hard and I gave my 100% and I practiced a lot on everything.
I must say there were times when I was not comfortable on the course and I was nervous. But I also realised that coming down the back stretch I did not need birdies, I just needed to aim for pars and the let the birdies come if they did.
Honestly, this is very special to win back to back. I think this is one of the toughest I’ve played in my career. I learned many things this week and hopefully I can play better in Europe. My target next is to win in Europe. On 17th hole, which is difficult, I was thinking I should not hit it short. I wanted to hit over the green and maybe hit the stone and it could come back.
Luckily it did. After bogey on 6th and 7th, I felt my lead was reduced and I had to make some birdies and I focused even more. I managed to come back. This week Jeev told me to stay calm down and play my own game and not look at others. I told him I would follow his advice and follow the same routine, like last year. I am glad I could do that. Overall, this week, I made less mistakes and others made more mistakes.