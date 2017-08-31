Gursimar Badwal bounces back to take lead in Women’s Pro Golf Championship

Gursimar Badwal is now four-over 148 and one shot clear of the second placed amateur Tanirika Singh (70). (Source: File) Gursimar Badwal is now four-over 148 and one shot clear of the second placed amateur Tanirika Singh (70). (Source: File)

Gursimar Badwal grabbed a one-shot lead with an even par 72, recovering from a modest opening round the Women’s Pro Golf Championship, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Gursimar, who won the ninth leg of the Tour last week, had a steady start with eight pars before finding three bogeys in a span of five holes, which also had a birdie on 10th in the second round at the challenging KGA Golf Course.

The 25-year-old Kapurthala golfer was however able to steady herself with back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th to finish at a respectable 72.

Gursimar is now four-over 148 and one shot clear of the second placed amateur Tanirika Singh (70). On a day when some of the bigger names were off colour, amateur Tanirika was in the spotlight with the day’s best card of two-under 70 which included a whopping seven birdies.

She birdied first, fourth, sixth, ninth, 14th, 15th and 18th. But she also had five bogeys. Tanirika, who is a member of the Indian national amateur squad, made amends for her first round 79 and she is now at five-over 149 in sole second.

It seemed to be a day for the amateurs as Gurbani Singh (74) and Pranavi Urs (75) were placed third and fourth at 150 and 152. Overnight leader Neha Tripathi slid sharply as she dropped two double bogeys, both on par-5s and four other bogeys and she had just one birdie in her 79. At 153, she was Tied-5th alongside Afshan Fatima (73), amateur Rhea P Saravanan (76) and Trisha Sunil (78).

Even further behind was the Hero Order of Merit leader, Gaurika Bishnoi (76) and Amandeep Drall (77). They had totals of 10-over 154 and were Tied-9th, while Mehar Atwal (76) was T-11th with Siddhi Kapoor (77) and Suchitra Ramesh (77).

The final grouping on the third and final day will see Gursimar go out with two amateurs, Tanirika and Gurbani, while the second last grouping features two more amateurs Rhea and Pranavi alongside Afshan.

