Gritty Anirban Lahiri makes cut, looks to move up over weekend

India’s Anirban Lahiri finally snapped the streak of missed cuts with a rather eventful second round of two-under 70 that put him at even par after 36 holes in the Memorial golf tournament, in Dublin. Lahiri, playing his fourth week on the trot, had put himself in some kind of danger at two-over 74 in the first round.

But he went through a first nine on the back stretch of Muirfield Village at Jack Nicklaus’ event. He had four birdies against just one bogey to turn in three-under, at which point he was one-under for the tournament. On the second nine, he went into the water on the second and then into the bunker and ended with a double.

Then he alternated between birdie and bogey for next four holes and finally birdied the last hole, the ninth for a second nine of one-over 37. At even par Lahiri is tied 40th.

It was a gritty performance from the 29-year-old Indian, who has been having trouble on the greens. But with this round of 70 that brought his mental strength to the fore, Lahiri could turn the fortunes with a good result over the weekend.

As the cut fell at three-over among the big names missing the weekend were world No 1 Dustin Johnson (78-74), Billy Horschel (78-71), Retief Goosen (77-72) and Luke Donald (72- 76).

Meanwhile, Jason Dufner, also starting on back nine, holed out from 176 yards on the 18th hole for an eagle, and then added three more birdies on the front nine for another seven-under 65. That put him at 130 and gave him the 36-hole scoring record at the Memorial.

Daniel Summerhays (69) was lying second, but was five shots behind at nine-under. Another shot behind him was Rickie Fowler (66) at eight-under. Then Jordan Spieth (72), Jamie Lovemark (69) and Justin Thomas (71) were tied for fourth spot.

