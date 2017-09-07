Only in Express

Good start by Shiv Kapur in Switzerland

Shiv Kapur shot a fine two-under 68 in the first round of the Omega European Masters. Kapur was the best of the five Indians in the field. SSP Chawrasia and Rashid Khan were way back, while Rahil Gangjee and S Chikkarangappa had just started their rounds.

By: PTI | Published:September 7, 2017 8:28 pm
Shiv Kapur is returning to the field after a month of baby-sitting. (Source: File)
Returning to the field after a month of baby-sitting, Shiv Kapur shot a fine two-under 68 in the first round of the Omega European Masters. Kapur, who became a father for the first time last month, was the best of the five Indians in the field.

SSP Chawrasia (73) and Rashid Khan (75) were way back, while Rahil Gangjee and S Chikkarangappa had just started their rounds.

“Given the fact that I haven’t played golf for a month and coming off a month of baby-sitting, I am pretty happy with how I played today. It was a little bit of rush out of the system but it’s great to get back into the competition out here,” said Kapur.

“I left a few putts out there, but no complaints. It’s a good score I think, considering the conditions in the morning. The holes are playing a little bit trickier because it was cold and hard to judge the distances,” he added.

Meanwhile, Miguel Angel Jimenez rolled back the years to take a share of the clubhouse lead.

The 53-year-old Spaniard, the oldest winner in European Tour history, shot six-under 64 and shared the lead with England’s Tyrell Hatton and last year’s runner-up Scott Hend of Australia.

Scottish duo of David Drysdale and Duncan Stewart, Australian Todd Sinnott and South African Darren Fichardt were at five under, a shot clear of Brazilian Adilson Da Silva, American Daniel Im, Spaniard Carlos Pigem, Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti and amateur Sean Crocker.

