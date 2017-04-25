Latest News

Golf’s ruling bodies move to limit video evidence

Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye.

By: AP | Published:April 25, 2017 10:05 pm

Video evidence of a rules violation no longer means a golfer automatically will be penalized.

In an effort to limit the sometimes harsh result of television reviews, golf’s ruling bodies have issued a new decision on the Rules of Golf that takes effect immediately.

Players can avoid a penalty if the violation could not be noticed with the naked eye. Rules officials also will eliminate penalties if they feel players made a reasonable judgment in taking a drop or replacing their golf ball on the putting green.

The new decision would have spared Anna Nordqvist a two-shot penalty that cost her a chance to win the US Women’s Open last year. Less clear is whether it would have exonerated Lexi Thompson at the ANA Inspiration this month.

