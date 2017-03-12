SSP Chawrasia SSP Chawrasia

It is a nice feeling to come back after the third day with a chance to keep the Hero Indian Open Trophy that means so much to me. It was the proudest moment of my life when I won it last year, and it is something that I turn to every time I get ready for any tournament, and even more on the eve of the final day of a tournament. Similarly for the entire week I have focused on those positive thoughts.

In the locker room, this week we have often talked about how difficult it is to make birdies on this golf course. And when they do come your way, the idea is to keep them safe and not allow those gains to be wasted with any unnecessary risks. Birdies are so difficult to find on this course and they require a lot of hard work, so to give away a bogey is painful.

I stuck to the same game plan that I have had for the first two rounds. I just want to hit straight, keep the ball in play and keep giving myself chances all the time. I am glad I have managed to do that, despite the bogey I dropped. I missed a short putt but on this course, a few misses, especially on the greens, are bound to happen. But once it is done, I don’t want to think about them, because I know a couple of long ones will also fall and that will even out things.

For instance on the sixth, I had a long par putt and I holed it after coming out of the bunker. That felt good. The key is not give away loose shots. I wanted to cut down unnecessary risks and stay focused on my plan and it has worked well so far.

Last night I went over to Jeev’s house. He lives so close to the golf course and my hotel is walking distance. As usual, he is a calming influence and he told me to stay focused and not look at anything else or anyone else. He has been a great motivator and a very dear friend. I have not looked at what others are doing – it does not matter if someone else is going for the green or trying something else. I will do what I have planned and what has worked for me.